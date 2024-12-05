Tamil Nadu announces weekend holiday special buses

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has arranged special buses to accommodate increased travel demand during weekends and festivals. These buses aim to provide seamless connectivity to key destinations across the state.

According to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), special buses will run from Chennai to cities like Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru. Departures will primarily operate from Chennai Koyambedu Bus Terminus.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance through the official website, www.tnstc.in, or via the mobile app. This initiative is designed to reduce crowding and ensure a smoother travel experience.