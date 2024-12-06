600 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to Open by 2028-29

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts have renewed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the continued accessibility of passport services through Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Currently, 442 POPSKs operate across India, providing convenient access to passport services. The ministry plans to increase this number to 600 by 2028-29, aiming to expand the annual customer base from 35 lakh to 1 crore within the next five years.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi by Dr. KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP & CPO) of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager of the Department of Posts’ Business Development Directorate. An official emphasized that the agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the management and operational efficiency of POPSKs, ensuring that Indian citizens continue to receive top-notch passport services at their local post offices.

Since its launch in 2017, the POPSK initiative has provided passport-related services to over 1.52 crore citizens, particularly in rural and underserved regions. The renewed MoU aims to streamline operations, improve service delivery, and meet the growing demand for passports, further strengthening the accessibility of this essential service across India.