Boult launches three new audio products in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Boult has introduced three new audio products in India that include the Bassbox X625, Bassbox X30, and PartyBox X80. Boult Bassbox X625 price in India is set at Rs. 39,999, while the Bassbox X30 and PartyBox X80 are priced at Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 5,999, respectively. They will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Boult Audio website.

The Boult Bassbox X625 is a 5.1 channel system that is said to offer 625W rated output and a 3D soundstage for a theatre-like experience. The speaker system is backed by Dolby Audio and has three preset EQ modes — music, movies, and news. It can be controlled via a panel on the soundbar or through a remote control. The system has a dedicated DSP and is compatible with all Bluetooth and HDMI-supported devices. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC).

The Boult Bassbox X30 carries dual dynamic drivers and offers 30W bass-boosted output. Connectivity options for the speaker include Bluetooth 5.4, FM, AUX, USB, and TF card. It is equipped with an in-built clock and alarm mode. The speaker has an LED display and can be controlled from the onboard panel.

Lastly, the Boult PartyBox X80 is equipped with RGB light panels and dual dynamic driver units. It offers 80W-rated audio output and is backed by BoomX technology, which is claimed to offer a studio-like bass experience. The speaker supports a Karaoke Mic Input alongside Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and TF card connectivity.