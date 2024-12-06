BSF seizes gold worth Rs 1.74 crore

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) 81 Battalion seized two kilograms and 177 grams of gold, valued at approximately Rs 1.74 crore from NC Nagar in India-Bangladesh border. The BSF 81 Battalion is stationed in Sonamura under Sepahijala District.

‘We received an input stating that there was a possibility of gold smuggling through the NC Nagar border. To intercept this, we quickly set up an ambush with my team. Our operation lasted from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM. At 8:45, 2-3 Bangladeshi smugglers crossed the border and entered our side, discarding some items toward the border. We waited for a person from our side to retrieve the items, and as soon as he did, our ACP issued a challenge call. We immediately rushed toward the area, but due to heavy fog, the smugglers managed to flee,’ said Assistant Commandant, BSF 81 Battalion, Somil Vohra.

The seized gold was handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action.