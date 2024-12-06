Commodity Market: Gold price slides down after three days

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined in Kerala on Friday, December 6, 2024. Gold price is slipping down after three days in the stat. Gold is trading at Rs 56,920, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7115, down by Rs 25. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7807.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 130. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7158.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 120. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.42%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.99%. The current price of silver in India is 95200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,777 per 10 grams, up by Rs 301 or 0.39% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures were at Rs 93,204 per kg, rising by Rs 780 or 0.84%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,631.60 per ounce, dropping about 0.8% so far this week. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $2,654.70. Price of spot silver was flat at $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $935.99 and palladium rose 0.3% to $965.85. Silver is up for this week, while both platinum and palladium are headed for their second straight week of losses.