Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain Expected on December 8, Cooler Days Ahead

Bangladesh has initiated the process of removing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation’s founding father and father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from its currency notes. The move comes after Sheikh Hasina fled the country following a student-led uprising in July that ousted her government. Bangladesh Bank has announced that redesigned denominations of 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 Taka will feature motifs inspired by the uprising, including Bengali traditions, religious landmarks, and protest graffiti, instead of Rahman’s portrait. The new notes are expected to enter circulation within six months as part of a phased rollout.

The decision is part of a larger initiative by the interim administration, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to redefine the country’s identity. However, the removal of Rahman’s image has sparked protests and debates. Statues and murals commemorating Rahman have been targeted during demonstrations, reflecting a growing rejection of his legacy among certain sections of the population. The political and social climate remains tense, with Hasina accusing the Yunus-led government of failing to protect minority communities, particularly Hindus. Her comments, criticized as inflammatory by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, have further polarized the nation.

Relations between Bangladesh and India have also deteriorated amid a surge in attacks on Hindus and their places of worship following Hasina’s resignation. The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, an ISKCON priest and advocate for minority rights, at Dhaka airport has heightened concerns. Das was detained on charges of dishonoring the Bangladeshi flag during a rally, adding to fears of increasing vulnerability for minority groups in the country.