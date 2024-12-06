Delicious and healthy breakfast: Recipe of Puttu

Recipe for making puttu at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rice flour

– 1 cup grated coconut

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the rice flour and salt together.

2. Gradually add water to the mixture, stirring constantly, until you have a crumbly texture.

3. Add the grated coconut to the mixture and mix well.

4. Fill the puttu maker with alternating layers of the rice flour mixture and grated coconut. Make sure to pack the mixture tightly so that it holds its shape.

5. Place the puttu maker over a pot of boiling water and steam for 5-10 minutes, or until the puttu is cooked through.

6. Remove the puttu from the maker and serve hot with banana and chickpea curry