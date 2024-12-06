Gulf country announces 4-day weekend

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced new Year holidays. The Cabinet of Kuwait announced that all ministries, government agencies, public institutions, and bodies will be closed on January 1 and 2, 2025, for the New Year celebrations.

The Cabinet clarified that Thursday, January 2, will be an official holiday, as it falls between two official days off. Normal work operations will resume on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Government bodies with specialised functions may determine their own work breaks, ensuring public interest remains unaffected.