Maruti Suzuki announces a price hike: Details

Mumbai: Largest car maker in India, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike for its cars. The brand will increase the prices of the vehicles from January 2025. Maruti Suzuki will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 4 per cent, depending on the model.

‘While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,’ Maruti Suzuki said in its statement.

Presently, Maruti Suzuki has models like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Alto K10, and S-Presso on sale in the hatchback segment, Brezza representing the brand in the SUV segment along with Eeco and Ertiga in the MPV segment through Arena outlets. Meanwhile, the premium Nexa outlets of the brand have models like Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto on sale in the country.

Before this, Hyundai Motor India Limited announced a price hike for its model range. This price hike will come into effect starting January 1, 2025. The brand announced that the prices of its cars in the country will increase by up to Rs 25,000 depending on the model. The brand has models like Creta, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, Verna, and others on sale in the country.

Along with this, luxury automakers like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai have also announced price hikes for their models. The hike by the brand has been attributed to increased input and operation costs.