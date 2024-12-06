Opposition MPs Stage Protest March in Parliament Over Adani

On Friday, several Opposition MPs, led by the Congress, staged a protest march within the Parliament complex, focusing on allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani. Wearing black masks emblazoned with the slogan “Modi Adani bhai bhai,” they carried copies of the Constitution and chanted slogans demanding accountability. Members from the RJD, JMM, and Left parties joined the demonstration, while the TMC and Samajwadi Party abstained, highlighting a perceived divide within the INDIA bloc. The BJP interpreted this as evidence of discord among opposition parties.

Key leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, participated in the march. Priyanka criticized the government, accusing it of avoiding discussions on the Adani issue and questioning the reluctance to hold a debate. The Congress and other opposition parties have reiterated their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into alleged scams involving the Adani Group, citing the recent indictment of the conglomerate’s officials in a U.S. court as justification. Rahul Gandhi has also called for Adani’s arrest.

The Adani Group has strongly denied all allegations, calling them baseless. The opposition argues that the indictment validates their call for deeper scrutiny into Adani’s business dealings. Despite these claims, the government has so far refrained from agreeing to a JPC probe, further fueling tensions between the ruling party and the opposition in Parliament.