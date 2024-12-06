Portronics launches new smart LED projector in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Portronics Beem 500 smart LED projector was launched in India. The price of Portronics Beem 500 is set at Rs. 39,999 in India. The projector can be purchased in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, the Portronics India website and select offline stores. It is offered in black and white colour options and comes with a 12-month warranty.

Portronics Beem 500 has a 6700 Lumens LED lamp, which is said to beam sharp images and vibrant colours at high levels of brightness. It supports 1080p Full-HD native resolution and can be scaled to support 8K Ultra-HD resolution. The projector can beam from a 40-inch to up to a 120-inch display.

Connectivity options for the Portronics Beem 500 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Ethernet, AUX and two USB ports. It comes with inbuilt 16W speakers and support for voice-enabled remote control. It is powered by an Amlogic T972 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Portronics Beem 500 is pre-loaded with OTT apps like Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It has an “Intelligent Screen Alignment” feature to detect the display area and enable auto keystone realignment and automatic focus support. The Smart Obstacle Detection feature, on the other hand, ensures that the “projector identifies any obstacles” between itself and the projection wall or screen and “adjusts the imagery” to ensure a clear and optimal display.