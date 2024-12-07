Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm in Kerala on Saturday, December 7. Gold is trading at Rs 56,920 per 8 gram and Rs 7115 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a remained steady on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7807.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7158.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.3%, while over the last month, the change stands at 2.18%. The current price of silver in India is 95200 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures ended at Rs 76,777 per 10 grams, up by Rs 301 or 0.39% from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, March silver futures settled at Rs 93,204 per kg, rising by Rs 780 or 0.84%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,631.60 per ounce, dropping about 0.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% to $2,654.70. Price of spot silver was flat at $31.31 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $935.99 and palladium rose 0.3% to $965.85. Silver is up for this week, while both platinum and palladium are headed for their second straight week of losses.