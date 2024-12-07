Earn Rs 2,000 Monthly with This Scheme – How to Apply Explained

With elections approaching, the central government has introduced a new initiative to rival West Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Under this program, Rs 2,000 will be deposited monthly into the bank accounts of eligible citizens. This scheme targets individuals aged 60 and above, aiming to provide financial support directly to senior citizens.

To benefit from the scheme, applicants need to register on the central government’s portal, which supports both online and offline registration processes. The required documents must be submitted for verification before the money is credited to the bank account. This streamlined process ensures that eligible individuals can access the benefit without hassle.

Registration can be completed by visiting the official website of the Department of Social Welfare or the Old Age Pension Scheme. Additionally, applicants who prefer offline registration can visit their nearest block office for assistance. This initiative is designed to simplify access to financial support and ensure widespread participation among senior citizens.