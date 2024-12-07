Govt plans to disburse Rs 1000 to ration card holders

The Pongal festival, celebrated annually with enthusiasm by Tamils, sees many people returning to their hometowns to enjoy the festivities with family and friends. To make the celebrations more enjoyable, the Tamil Nadu government distributes a special Pongal gift package through ration shops. This package includes 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, a sugarcane stalk, and Rs. 1000 in cash.

In the previous distribution, the Rs. 1000 cash gift was limited to ration card holders, excluding government employees, income taxpayers, and public sector workers. This year, the government is reportedly planning to extend the benefit to all categories of ration card holders, making more people eligible to receive the Pongal gift.

Additionally, the Magalir Urimai Thogai amount, usually credited on the 15th of each month, is expected to be disbursed around January 10th, just before Pongal, to accommodate the holiday weekend. The combined financial benefit of Rs. 2000 from the Magalir Urimai Thogai and the Pongal gift package has brought joy and relief to the public during the festive season.