India Resolutely Tackled Challenges from China, Pakistan: Jaishankar

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Bangladesh on December 9, marking the first high-level visit from India since the interim government took office in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the visit, during which Misri will hold consultations with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Md Jashim Uddin. This visit comes amid tensions between the two countries over the ongoing attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Qatar’s Doha from December 6-7 to attend the Doha Forum at the invitation of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. He is also scheduled to visit Bahrain from December 8-9 to co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission alongside Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. These visits underscore India’s active diplomatic engagements in the region.

Speaking at a media event, Jaishankar discussed India’s handling of challenges with China, particularly the border tensions over the past four-and-a-half years, praising India’s firm response. He also highlighted India’s resolute stance on terrorism, referencing the Uri and Balakot strikes in response to Pakistani-based terror attacks. Jaishankar further noted India’s support to Sri Lanka during its recent financial crisis, emphasizing India’s evolving role as a reliable regional partner.