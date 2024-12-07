Kerala Police Probes Rs 700 Cr Loan Scam Involving 1000+ Malayalis from Kuwait

Kerala Police have launched an investigation into a massive loan scam where 1,425 Malayalis, primarily nurses, are accused of defrauding Kuwait’s Gulf Bank of Rs 700 crore. These individuals reportedly used salary certificates to secure substantial loans between 2020 and 2022, then absconded to countries like the U.S., Canada, the U.K., or returned to Kerala. Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager filed a complaint with Kerala’s ADGP for law and order, leading to the registration of 10 cases in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, with eight cases falling under the jurisdiction of the Ernakulam Rural Police.

The investigation, overseen by the IG of the Southern region, has revealed that many of the accused initially took small loans, repaid them to improve their credit ratings, and later took loans ranging from Rs 50 lakh to over Rs 2 crore before fleeing. The Gulf Bank launched its own inquiry after repayments ceased. Bank officials met with Kerala police authorities and provided details, including addresses of the suspects. Despite the crime occurring outside India, legal provisions allow cases to be filed against citizens who commit offenses abroad and return to India.

Police suspect a larger conspiracy and are investigating the potential involvement of intermediaries who may have facilitated the fraud. The Crime Branch divisions of Ernakulam and Kottayam districts are handling the investigation. As of now, 10 individuals have been identified and booked, with further inquiries ongoing to determine the full extent of the scam and any additional players involved.