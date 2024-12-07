Lava launches Probuds T24 TWS earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava Probuds T24 TWS earphones were launched in India. Lava Probuds T24 price in India is set at Rs. 1,299. The TWS earphones are currently available in the country via the Lava India e-store and will go on sale in select retail markets starting December 6. The earphones are offered in five colour options — Dope Blue, Herb Green, Snake White, Trippy Macaw (blue and yellow), and Venom Black.

The Lava Probuds T24 sport an in-ear design and carry 10mm dynamic drivers. They also have high-bass polyurethane diaphragm speakers which are said to improve the user’s music experience. The earphones pack ENC backed quad mic unit which is claimed to offer clear calls.

Lava’s Probuds T24 support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device connectivity, which allows users to pair the headsets to two electronic devices simultaneously. The earphones are equipped with the Jieli JL7006F8 Bluetooth chipset IC that is claimed to ensure “reliable connectivity.” The earphones support up to 35ms low latency which is expected to provide users streaming or gaming experience with minimal audio-visual lag.

The Lava Probuds T24 are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playback time including the charging case. The earphones are said to offer up to eight hours os usage on a single charge, and a 10 minute quick charge can offer up to 150 minutes usage. Each earbud carries a 40mAh battery, while the charging case has a 470mAh cell and a USB Type-C port.