Lenovo launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai; Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) was launched in China. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) price is set at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 55,900) for the 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. The tablet is also listed in a 12GB+256GGB variant on the company’s website, but pricing is yet to be revealed. There’s no word from Lenovo on whether the Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) will be launched in global markets.

Lenovo has equipped the Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) with a 12.7-inch (2,944×1,840 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900nits peak brightness. The tablet runs on an unspecified version of Android, along with the company’s ZUXOS skin.

The newly announced Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) features a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is also equipped with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

It has a six-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardonn. The company’s website has yet to list out the connectivity specifications of the tablet. It also supports Lenovo’s stylus, which has a response rate of 4ms. It packs a 10,200mAH battery that can be charged at 68W, which is claimed to charge the tablet up to 80 percent in 45 minutes.