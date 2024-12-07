Newlywed woman found dead; husband detained

A 25-year-old newlywed woman, Induja, was found dead at her husband Abhijith’s residence in Palode on Friday. Her husband discovered her hanging from a window grill when he returned home for lunch. Induja’s father, Sasidharan, has accused Abhijith of abuse and stated that the family had been prevented from visiting her after the marriage. The family previously involved the police to bring Induja home for a day, during which she reportedly disclosed instances of abuse.

Induja and Abhijith had been in a relationship for two years before marrying at a temple four months ago, though their marriage was never officially registered. Induja, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, allegedly faced constant mental harassment and threats after the wedding. Her family claimed that their attempts to visit her were repeatedly blocked. Following these claims, Abhijith was taken into police custody, and suspicions have been raised about the circumstances of her death.

The police are currently investigating the case, and a post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted under the supervision of the RDO. Induja’s body has been placed in the district hospital mortuary. Authorities are considering the family’s allegations of abuse and harassment, which may have contributed to her death, as they determine the next steps in the investigation.