PM Modi reaffirms commitment to inclusive school education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the government has approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) to make school education more accessible. This initiative aims to benefit a large number of students while generating new employment opportunities. In addition, the Cabinet approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) to expand access to quality residential education in line with the National Education Policy. The new schools are expected to enhance educational opportunities for students across various sections of society.

The establishment of these new KVs and NVs is projected to cost around Rs 5,872.08 crore over the next eight years, starting from 2025-26. These schools will accommodate more than 82,000 students and offer affordable, high-quality education. Currently, there are 1,256 functional KVs, including three located abroad in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran, with over 13.5 lakh students enrolled. The expansion of one existing KV was also approved, further strengthening the education infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor under Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project to improve connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. This corridor will feature 21 elevated stations, facilitating easier commuting for residents in the National Capital Region. The government remains focused on improving infrastructure and providing educational opportunities to all sections of society.