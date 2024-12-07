Signs of Abuse Found on Newlywed Induja’s Body in Tahsildar-Led Examination

Induja, a 25-year-old newlywed, was found hanging in her husband Abhijith’s residence in Palode under suspicious circumstances. During an examination led by the Nedumangad Tahsildar, signs of physical abuse, including torture marks near her eyes and shoulders, were reportedly discovered. Induja’s father, Sasidharan, accused Abhijith of torturing and killing her. The couple had been in a relationship for two years and married at a temple four months ago without legal registration. After the marriage, Induja had minimal contact with her family, who claim they were prevented from visiting her.

On the day of her death, Induja was discovered hanging from a window on the second floor while Abhijith’s grandmother was reportedly the only person at home. The suspicious nature of her death prompted a detailed investigation. Her father and brother suspect foul play, dismissing the possibility of suicide. Abhijith is currently in police custody and being questioned regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are considering all aspects of the case.

Induja’s relative, Sunil Kumar, alleged that her husband’s family restricted her freedom and subjected her to physical and mental abuse. He stated that Induja, who had a respectable job and education, was unlikely to end her own life willingly. Sunil claimed that after marriage, Induja was only allowed to visit her family twice, and her parents were consistently denied access. The family’s allegations have intensified suspicions, adding pressure on the police to uncover the truth behind her death.