Tamil Nadu Govt Implements Stricter Leave Rules for School Teachers

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department manages student data through the Education Management Information System (EMIS). This online system ensures streamlined access to essential information about school students.

To ease administrative processes for government employees and teachers, the department has introduced the Kalanjiyam app. This app offers convenient access to services like leave management, surrender leave, pay slip downloads, and provident fund details.

In a recent directive, the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Education Office stated that all headmasters and teachers (excluding those appointed by the School Management Committee) must obtain prior approval from the Commissioner for leave. Casual and restricted leave requests need to be submitted in advance via the CCMC ALL SCHOOLS TEACHERS WhatsApp group and require the Commissioner’s approval. For all other types of leave, teachers must seek direct permission from the Commissioner.