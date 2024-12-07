Union Minister Launches India’s First Sign Language DTH Channel

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched India’s first 24×7 sign language television channel, Channel 31, as part of the PM e-VIDYA initiative. Operated by NCERT, the channel aims to provide educational resources in Indian Sign Language (ISL) to benefit hearing-impaired students, teachers, and educators. Pradhan highlighted the significance of inclusive education under the National Education Policy 2020 and emphasized that communication is not limited to sound. He called for the development of ISL to global standards, promoting widespread adoption and encouraging more people to learn it to support the hearing-impaired community.

Channel 31 will offer learning content aligned with central and state curricula, covering subjects like career guidance, skill training, mental health, and communication skills. The initiative aims to promote ISL both as a medium of instruction and a language subject, similar to Hindi or English. Pradhan noted that the channel would not only aid education but also boost employment opportunities for the differently abled. He urged stakeholders to popularize the channel and ensure nationwide reach, positioning it as a milestone for inclusivity and a gateway for the world to learn Indian Sign Language.

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary described the channel’s launch as a crucial step toward an inclusive society. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the rights of persons with disabilities and the importance of identifying disabilities in schoolchildren early to prevent dropouts. Chaudhary also mentioned ongoing efforts to standardize ISL vocabulary, with over 10,000 words already standardized. He encouraged the public to subscribe to Channel 31, emphasizing the need to eliminate stigma surrounding hearing impairment and ensure equal participation for all in society.