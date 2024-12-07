Xreal introduces World’s First Cinematic AR Glasses: Details

Mumbai: Xreal One series augmented reality (AR) glasses were launched. Xreal One price starts at $499 (roughly Rs. 42000) while the Pro model costs $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000The AR glasses will be available for purchase in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Czech, Netherlands, China, Japan, and Korea. The base model will start shipping to customers this month while sales of Xreal One Pro will commence in early 2025.

Xreal One are cinematic AR glasses which can deliver three degrees-of-freedom (3DoF) spatial computing. It takes advantage of the integrated spatial co-processing chip called X1, which is directly built into the glasses. Equipped with a proprietary optical engine, the company says Xreal One can provide visuals in a resolution equivalent to 1080p for each eye and a 50-degree field-of-view (FOV).

Also Read: SBI projects India’s GDP growth at 6.3% for FY25

The base model is claimed to have a 20.7 percent larger display area than the Xreal Air 2 series while the Xreal One Pro has a 63.7 percent larger area. The AR glasses come with several customisation options including screen size, screen distance, stabiliser, side view, brightness enhancement, display optimization, colour temperature, 2D/3D switching, interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, volume and sound settings, button mapping settings, sensor calibration, and language settings.

Users can connect devices such as the iPhone, Android, Steam Deck, Windows PC, or MacBook, and stream visuals on the AR glasses in 3D space with a low motion-to-photon (M2P) latency of 3ms. The glasses support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Xreal One and Xreal One Pro come with a peak brightness of 600 nits and 700 nits, respectively. They have a TUV Rheinland certification for Low Blue-Light and Flicker Free experience.

Both models are equipped with a quad microphone setup for recording clearer audio and have sound powered by Bose.