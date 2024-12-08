Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 123 kg narcotic drug Methamphetamine

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 123 kg of narcotic drug Methamphetamine in 11 cases during April-September 2024. Most of the drug was recovered from the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’ is being illegally brought into India through sea routes in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal.

According to a report by the (DRI), the drug is brought to coastal hamlets like Rameswaram, Tuticorin and Nagapattinam, concealed within specially designed compartments in buses, trains, or cars. From these locations, it is smuggled across the maritime border to Sri Lanka through mid-sea transfers involving Indian fishing boats. The smuggled drugs are further transported to other northeastern states and other parts of the country by road and train using carriers.

Last year, DRI seized 136 kg of methamphetamine in 8 cases. As per the Smuggling in India 2024 report of the DRI, 136 kg of Methamphetamine is worth Rs 274.75 crore in the illicit market. The highest quantity of Methamphetamine seizure in recent years by the DRI happened in 2021-22, when 884.7 kg was seized, followed by 249 kg in 2022-23 and 143 kg in 2019-20.