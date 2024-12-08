Market capitalisation of 6 of top-10 companies climb by Rs 2 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 out of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies soared by Rs 2,03,116.81 crore last week. Last week, the BSE Sensex climbedg 1,906.33 points (2.38 per cent) and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 546.7 points (2.26 per cent).

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 62,574.82 crore, to Rs 16,08,782.61 crore. HDFC Bank followed closely, adding Rs 45,338.17 crore to its valuation, which now stands at Rs 14,19,270.28 crore. Reliance Industries also recorded significant growth, with its market value rising by Rs 26,185.14 crore to reach Rs17,75,176.68 crore.

Also Read: Guide to visiting Miracle Garden in Dubai

The market valuation of Infosys jump by Rs 26,885.8 crore, to Rs 7,98,560.13 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) posted a gain of Rs 22,311.55 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 7,71,087.17 crore, while ICICI Bank added Rs 19,821.33 crore, taking its total market value to Rs 9,37,545.57 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by Rs 16,720.1 crore, bringing its total market cap to Rs 9,10,005.80 crore. ITC saw a drop of Rs 7,256.27 crore, ending the week at Rs 5,89,572.01 crore. Hindustan Unilever and LIC also saw minor declines, losing Rs 2,843.01 crore and Rs 1,265 crore, respectively.

Reliance Industries maintained its top position as the most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Infosys, SBI, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever rounded out the top 10 list.