Know what is rejection trauma

Rejection trauma, also known as rejection-sensitive dysphoria (RSD), is a psychological disorder where there is an intense emotional response when someone is rejected or criticised. It can affect an individual’s emotional well-being, self-esteem, and social interactions.

Heightened emotional sensitivity: Those with rejection trauma often display an exaggerated emotional sensitivity to rejection or criticism. They tend to take minor comments or actions as personal attacks and experience intense feelings of shame, worthlessness, or sadness.

Fear of rejection: The fear of rejection can drive people to avoid social interactions.

Emotional reactivity: Rejection trauma can trigger intense and overwhelming emotional reactions. People with RSD often experience sudden and extreme emotional shifts in response to rejection.

Also Read: Things to know about menopause

Negative self-image: Individuals with rejection trauma tend to have a negative self-image and may engage in harsh self-criticism.

Avoiding risk and intimacy: People with rejection trauma may avoid taking risks and struggle with forming and maintaining intimate relationships.