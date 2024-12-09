Foreign investors infuse Rs 24,454 crore in Indian markets in first week of December

Mumbai: Foreign investors made a investment of Rs 24,454 crore in Indian equities in the first week of December. This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months. The overseas investors pulled out Rs 21,612 crore in November and Rs 94,017 crore in October. September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows, with a net investment of Rs 57,724 crore. So far this year, FPIs have also invested Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the debt market.

FPIs invested Rs 17,704 crore in the primary market during November, resulting in a net outflow of Rs 21,612 crore for the month. FPIs invested Rs 1,03,601 crore in the primary market as of November, surpassing the Rs 43,347.1 crore invested in 2023. However, they pulled out Rs 1,18,620 crore through the stock exchanges, resulting in net outflows of Rs 15,019 crore so far.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.