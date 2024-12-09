Redmi Buds 6 true wireless earbuds launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi India has launched Redmi Buds 6 in India. These true wireless earbuds are available in Titan White, Ivy Green, and Spectre Black colors. The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at Rs 2,999, with an offer price of Rs 2,799 until December 19, 2024. They will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and retail stores starting December 13.

These true wireless earbuds feature dual drivers for rich sound and 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC) for a focused listening experience. With IP54 dust and splash resistance, the earbuds are designed to handle daily wear and tear.

Notable features include dual-device connectivity, an LED flow display, and a remote shutter function for controlling smartphone cameras. The earbuds promise 42 hours of total playback, with fast charging providing 4 hours of use in just 10 minutes.