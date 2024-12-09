South Central Railway announces special trains between these cities: Details

Secunderabad: South Central Railway has introduced special train services between Secunderabad and Villupuram. These special trains were launched to accommodate heavy rush of passengers.

Train No. 07601 will depart from Secunderabad at 7:40 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2024, and arrive in Villupuram at 1:05 PM the following day. On its return journey, Train No. 07602 will leave Villupuram at 4:05 PM on Friday, December 13, 2024, and reach Secunderabad at 9:40 AM the next day. Both services are scheduled as one-time specials.

Also Read: Lottery with Dh100-million grand prize launched in UAE

The trains will feature two AC two-tier coaches, seven AC three-tier coaches, eleven sleeper class coaches, two general second-class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans. Passengers can find detailed information about the timings and stoppages of these special trains on the official South Central Railway website. Travelers are advised to book their tickets promptly to ensure a smooth journey