Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended the week’s first trading session on a lower note on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 200.66 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 81,508.46. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,619, down 58.80 points, or 0.24 per cent, from its previous close on Monday.

30 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and Nestle India. Top gainers were Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, SBI Life, BPCL, and Tata Steel. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was notably the only stock among the Nifty constituents that ended on a flat note on Monday.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended higher by 0.50 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. FMCG stocks were the worst hit among the sectoral markets, with the Nifty FMCG index ending lower by 2.22 per cent, dragged by Godrej Properties, Tata Consumer, and Marico. This was followed by Media, Auto, Banking, OMCs, and Healthcare indices, with falls of up to 2.02 per cent. Nifty Financial Services, IT, Metal, Realty, and Consumer Durables indices managed to eke out some gains on Monday.