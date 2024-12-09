Ultraviolette announces price hike for select models

Mumbai: Ultraviolette Automotive announced price hike. The brand informed that it will increase prices of select variants by up to 5 per cent from January 1, 2025. The starting price of the F77 Mach 2 will continue to be Rs 2.99 lakh. The decision to increase the prices was taken due to rising input costs and evolving market dynamics.

Ultraviolette is also offering a year-end benefit of up to Rs 14,000 on the F77 Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon. Of course, this will be for a limited time period.

The F77 Mach 2 redefines electric performance with a powertrain boasting 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery, it boasts an IDC range of 323 km on a single charge. The motorcycle comes packed with features such as full LED lighting, TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, switchable traction control system, and more.

The Ultraviolette F99 became the fastest made-in-India motorcycle to do the quarter-mile run at Valley Run 2024. The electric sportbike did the quarter-mile run from standstill in 10.712 seconds. The Ultraviolette F99 does the 0-100 kmph sprint in less than three seconds and the 0-200 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds.