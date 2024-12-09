Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at a price of Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It has a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The phone is packed with a 6,200mAh battery and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the back.

Also Read: South Central Railway announces special trains between these cities: Details

Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone comes in a vegan leather finish.There is a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is packed with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Like the Note 14 Pro+, the Redmi Note 14 Pro gets IP68 + IP69 rating and can handle being submerged in water up to 1.5 metres.