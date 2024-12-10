MG Motor unveils MG Cyberster for India: Details

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India unveiled MG Cyberster for its debut in India. The electric car is scheduled to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This will be MG’s first product to be retailed through the MG Select premium retail channel. As per the automaker, the Cyberster carries the brand’s legacy and is inspired by the 1960s MG B Roadster.

The brand’s electric sports car has an aggressive, low-slung design with sleek, swept-back LED headlamps and an edgy front fascia. Along with this, the brand has given the car front vents, which push air to cool down the battery. The rear end of the car has C-shaped LED tail lights with connected lights and arrow-shaped indicators.

The Cyberster will be equipped with electrically operated scissor doors, which can be opened using a button on the centre console and the key fob. Both doors can be opened and shut completely within five seconds. There are radar-based sensors for the protection of the doors while opening along with an anti-pinch bounce-back function.

Apart from this, the MG Cyberster will be loaded with all the modern tech including a three-screen dashboard layout, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, automatic climate control, retractable roof, and more.

On the inside, the MG Cyberster gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, which gets multiple controls and three wraparound digital displays. The center console of the car is equipped with an additional screen along with physical buttons for various things like the roof mechanism, drive selector, and HVAC control. It features a grab handle that forms a partition between the driver and the passenger areas.

The two-seater electric car gets dual electric motors placed on each axle, transferring power to all wheels. Put together, these put out 528 bhp of power and 725 Nm of peak torque. This power can be used to accelerate the car to 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. All of the power needed by the battery is stored in the 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which offers a range of up to 570 km.