Motorola launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched new 5G smartphone in India on Tuesday. The handset named ‘Moto G35 5G’ is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the official Motorola India store. The phone is offered in Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black colourways.

Notably, the Moto G35 5G was initially introduced alongside the Moto G55 in August in select European markets. The company has yet to confirm the arrival of the Moto G55 in India.

The Moto G35 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,000nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with support for Vision Booster and Night Vision Mode. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T760 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Hello UI skin on top.

The Moto G35 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Motorola has included Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers in the Moto G35 5G. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance and comes with a vegan leather finish. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with proximity, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and e-compass sensors as well.

The Moto G35 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging. Connectivity options of the handset include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.