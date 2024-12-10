South Central Railway to operate special trains to Kerala: Full list

Kollam: South Central Railway has announced special trains to Kerala. These trains were announced to manage the extra rush of passengers during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The trains will operate between Moula Ali and Kollam in Kerala.

Full list:

Train No. 07193 Moula Ali – Kollam Special will depart from Moula Ali at 18:55 hrs on December 11, 18, and 25, 2024 (Wednesdays), reaching Kollam at 23:55 hrs the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07194 Kollam – Moula Ali Special will leave Kollam at 02:30 hrs on December 13, 20, and 27, 2024 (Fridays), arriving at Moula Ali at 09:15 hrs the following day.

These trains will feature 8 AC three-tier coaches, 9 sleeper class coaches, 3 chair car coaches, 1 general second-class coach (Divyangjan-friendly), and 1 luggage cum brake van.

Similarly, Train No. 07149 Moula Ali – Kollam Special will depart from Moula Ali at 18:55 hrs on December 14, 21, and 28, 2024 (Saturdays), reaching Kollam at 22:30 hrs the next day. The return service, Train No. 07150 Kollam – Moula Ali Special, will leave Kollam at 02:30 hrs on December 16, 23, and 30, 2024 (Mondays), arriving at Moula Ali at 09:50 hrs the next day. These trains will also have the same coach composition.

South Central Railway has ensured that these special trains include Divyangjan-friendly coaches and adequate passenger amenities