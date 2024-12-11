Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech Park acquires metro station naming rights for Rs 40 crore

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has entered into a major agreement with Bagmane Developers Private Limited to secure funding for metro expansion. Bagmane Tech Park has acquired naming rights for a nearby metro station, paying Rs. 40 crore to rename it as “Bagmane Techpark Metro Station” for the next 20 years. This collaboration is part of BMRCL’s strategy to attract private investment and improve metro accessibility for IT professionals and daily commuters in the city.

In addition, BMRCL has partnered with Bagmane Developers for the construction of the DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station on the Central Silk Board Junction-K.R. Pura Terminal route (Phase-2A). As part of this agreement, the DRDO will pay Bagmane Developers Rs. 40 crore for naming rights over 20 years. Bagmane Tech Park has also pledged to fund direct connectivity to its campus from three metro stations — Sitaramapalya, Bellandur, and ISRO — with Rs. 10 crore allocated for each station for 30 years. An advance of Rs. 10 crore has already been paid to BMRCL.

These initiatives await approval from the Karnataka Government and are designed to enhance metro infrastructure, alleviate traffic congestion, and reduce pollution, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The new Blue Line, stretching 17 kilometers with 13 stations, is set to provide a smoother commute for Bengaluru residents and IT workers. This agreement marks the third such Memorandum of Understanding under the Blue Line project, reflecting increased cooperation between BMRCL and private entities to develop the city’s transportation network.