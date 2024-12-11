Egg Prices Rise Due to Winter Demand and Increased Exports to Bangladesh

Egg prices are rising sharply as winter demand surges, particularly in Kolkata, where prices increased by nearly 25% overnight, jumping from ?6.5 to ?8 per egg. Officials cite the seasonal spike in consumption and growing exports to countries like Bangladesh as contributing factors. Although Bangladesh is not a traditional export market for India, new demand from countries like Malaysia and Bangladesh is influencing prices. The West Bengal Poultry Federation attributes this hike to higher demand, increased poultry feed costs, and new export orders.

The poultry industry clarifies that while exports are a factor, the primary reason for the price hike is the rising cost of poultry feed, particularly corn. Since 2021, corn prices have climbed by 30%, from ?14 to ?24 per kg, impacting production costs. Federation General Secretary Madan Mohan Maiti explained that the retail price should not exceed ?7.5 per egg, given the production cost of ?6.7. Despite the rising prices, there is no egg shortage in the country.

Increased export orders are also playing a role in the price surge. In November and December, India received orders to ship around 5 crore eggs to Bangladesh and Malaysia, though only 2 crore eggs have been exported so far. Countries like Oman, Maldives, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar are also importing Indian eggs. Bangladesh, in particular, is relying on Indian imports to stabilize its domestic market, adding further pressure on supply and prices in India.