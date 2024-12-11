India-Russia Friendship Unbreakable: Rajnath Singh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Syria and emphasized the importance of maintaining the country’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The MEA urged all stakeholders to pursue a peaceful resolution through a Syrian-led political process that respects the interests and aspirations of all segments of society. This call for stability comes amidst escalating conflict in the region.

In its statement, the MEA reassured that India’s embassy in Damascus is actively in touch with Indian nationals residing in Syria. The ministry noted that the safety and security of the Indian community remain a priority, and communication channels remain open to address any immediate concerns. The statement highlighted India’s commitment to protecting its citizens during the ongoing turmoil.

The MEA’s remarks follow a sudden escalation in Syria, where Islamist rebel factions recently seized control of parts of Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee. Reports from Russian news outlets suggest Assad is currently in Moscow. In a related development, the leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group declared a “historic” victory, delivering a speech from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus and celebrating the conquest as a triumph for the broader Islamic community.