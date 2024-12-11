Indian Coast Guard seizes 2 Bangladeshi ships, arrests 78 Bangladeshi fishermen

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted 2 Bangladeshi fishing trawlers and detained 78 fishermen. They were engaged in unauthorized fishing within Indian waters.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) identified suspicious activity in the Indian Maritime Zone during a routine patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The ICG intercepted two trawlers, identified as FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, both registered in Bangladesh. Upon inspection, the vessels were found to be involved in illegal fishing activities.

The FV Laila-2 was carrying 41 crew members, while the FV Meghna-5 had 37 onboard. The ICG escorted the trawlers to Paradip port in Odisha for further investigation. The fishermen and vessels have been booked under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981.

‘This operation highlights the ICG’s sharp vigilance and rapid response in preventing unauthorised incursions and illegal activities at sea, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries and ensuring the safety of its waters,’ the Coast Guard said in a statement.