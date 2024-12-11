South Central Railway announces train diversions: Full list

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway has announced train diversions. The authority said that several trains in the Vijayawada Division will be diverted due to a traffic block between Gannavaram – Mustabad and Chebrol – Badampudi stations.

Train No. 12863 (Howrah – Bengaluru) will be diverted on various dates, including 11th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th December. This service will bypass Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, and Vijayawada stations, taking an alternate route via Tadepalligudem and Eluru. Similarly, Train No. 13351 (Dhanbad-Alappuzha) will be diverted on 16th, 17th, 20th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th December, though specific details of the diversions are still to be confirmed.

Other diversions include Train No. 22837 (Hatia – Ernakulam) on 16th and 23rd December, which will bypass Eluru, and Train No. 12835 (Hatia – Ernakulam) on 10th, 17th, and 24th December, with no stoppages eliminated. Similarly, Train No. 12889 (Tatanagar-Bengaluru) will be diverted on 20th December, and Train No. 18637 (Hatia-Bengaluru) will be diverted on 21st December, both without eliminating any stops.

Train No. 11019 (Mumbai-Bhubaneswar) will be diverted on 11th, 13th, 14th, 25th, 27th, 28th, and 30th December, bypassing stations such as Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town, and Nidadavolu, and passing through Eluru and Tadepalligudem. Lastly, Train No. 17239 (Guntur-Visakhapatnam) will face diversions on 26th, 28th, 29th, and 31st December, with affected routes including Nuzvid, Powerpet, Eluru, Bhimadolu, and Tadepalligudem.