Triumph unveils Bonneville Bobber TFC: Details

Mumbai: Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber TFC (Triumph Factory Custom). Only 750 individually numbered units of the limited edition motorcycle will be released globally.

The model features a gold detail on the ignition key, embossed leather on the seat, and an exclusive two-tone paint finish. There are hand-painted gold marble texture details, while the side panels and fenders are made of carbon fiber with a glossy lacquer finish.

The engine is a 1,200cc twin-cylinder producing 78 hp and 106 Nm of torque. The Akrapovic exhaust system includes matte black carbon fiber embellishers. Suspension-wise, the motorcycle is equipped with a NIX 30 inverted fork at the front and a rear Öhlins shock absorber.

In terms of braking, the motorcycle features dual discs with Brembo M50 radial calipers at the front, and a single disc with a Nissin axial caliper at the rear, with ABS included. The motorcycle’s weight has been reduced by over 5 kg compared to the standard variant.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is equipped with an analog speedometer with an integrated LCD display. The rider can choose between three riding modes: Road, Sport, and Rain.

The suspension components feature anodised gold details, and the engine cover badges are machined with gold accents. Gold is also present on the chain. The seat is upholstered in premium black leather with the Triumph logo engraved. The rider benefits from clip-on handlebars mounted on aluminum clamps.