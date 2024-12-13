Airport in this Indian city announces direct flights to five more destinations: Details

Ahmedabad: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has introduced new direct and additional flights to five destinations. The airport will introduce flights to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kolkata. It also now offers a one-stop connection to Dimapur with IndiGo.

‘Ahmedabad Airport is excited to announce direct and additional flights to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kolkata, plus a one-stop connection to Dimapur with IndiGo6E!’, said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

IndiGo will operate these flights. The flight to Thiruvananthapuram will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 4.25 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.05 pm. The Kochi flight will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 4.25 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will reach Kochi at 6.45 pm. The airline is also starting daily flights from Ahmedabad to Guwahati and Kolkata. The Guwahati flight will depart at 8.30 am, the Kolkata flight at 9.20 pm.

The airport recently won a prestigious Platinum Award for its energy-efficient initiatives, such as installing a new, energy-saving chiller that cuts energy use by 30 percent. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is managed by Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL), a part of Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.