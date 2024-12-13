Defence Ministry inks deal with HAL to procure 12 Su-30MKI jets

The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 12 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft at a cost of approximately Rs 13,500 crore, including taxes and duties. This procurement supports the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, as the aircraft will feature 62.6 per cent indigenous content. The deal also covers associated equipment, and the aircraft will be produced at HAL’s Nasik division, providing a boost to the domestic defence industry, MSMEs, and startups. The new aircraft will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and strengthen national defence preparedness.

In a related development, the defence ministry signed a separate contract in September with HAL to procure 240 AL-31FP aero engines for the Su-30MKI fleet at a cost exceeding Rs 26,000 crore. These engines, which will be produced at HAL’s Koraput division, are essential for maintaining the operational readiness of the IAF’s Su-30 fleet. The contract stipulates that 30 engines will be delivered annually, with all engines expected to be supplied over the next eight years. This production initiative further reinforces India’s goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The Indian Air Force currently operates 259 Su-30MKI aircraft out of an original fleet of 272, with some losses due to crashes over the years. These fighters form the core of the IAF’s combat capability. Additionally, 40 of these aircraft have been modified to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which now have an extended range of 450 km, with plans to increase it further to 800 km. These upgrades ensure that the Su-30MKI fleet remains a formidable component of India’s air defence and strike capability.