Dubai Duty Free draw: Two groups of Indian friends win$1 million each

Dubai: Two groups of Indian friends in the UAE have won $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Fayad Ahamed, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a $1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 482 with ticket number 3266 which he purchased online on November 16. Fayad Ahamed will share the fortune with his 10 friends.

Vinod Puthiya Purayil, a 29-year-old Indian national based in Dubai was announced as the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 483 with ticket number 1880 which he purchased online on November 30. Vinod Puthiya Purayil shared the ticket cost with his nine other friends, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for more than four years now.

Ahamed and Purayil are the 241st and 242nd Indian nationals to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, respectively, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike.

Rajasekaran Samaresan, a 43-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Opalite White) car, with ticket number 1138 in the Finest Surprise Series 1900, which he purchased online on December 6. He previously won a BMW R 1250 RS (White/Blue/Red Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 1139 in Finest Surprise Series 586 in June this year.

Sultan Mohamed Salim Alhamour, a 44-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover HSE P400 (Ostuni Pearl White) car, with ticket number 1232 in Finest Surprise Series 1901 which he purchased at The Irish Village on his birthday on November 29.

Lastly, Mohammed Arshad Ali, a 29-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory (Ultra Gold) motorbike with ticket number 0653 in Finest Surprise Series 605 which he purchased online December 6.