India may see 62M TB cases, 8M deaths by 2040: Study

A recent study estimates that between 2021 and 2040, India will face over 62 million tuberculosis (TB) cases and around eight million TB-related deaths, resulting in a projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) loss exceeding USD 146 billion. Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine highlighted that the disease’s health burden will disproportionately affect low-income households, while high-income households will bear a greater share of the economic impact. TB, caused by airborne bacteria, primarily affects the lungs and can be fatal if it spreads to other organs. Symptoms commonly include a persistent cough, chest pain, fever, and fatigue.

The study, published in PLoS Medicine, emphasizes that enhancing TB case detection rates, currently at 63%, and achieving the World Health Organization’s (WHO) End-TB target of 90% detection could significantly reduce disease burdens by 75-90% and economic losses by USD 120.2 billion. If combined with 95% effective pan-TB treatment, these reductions could reach 78-91%, with macroeconomic losses dropping by USD 124.2 billion. Despite increased funding since 2000, the study points out that financial resources to fight TB remain below global targets, urging greater investment in improving detection and treatment, particularly for drug-resistant TB.

The analysis was based on data, including figures from the National Family Health Survey-4 (2015-16). Researchers developed a model to assess the combined health, demographic, and economic impacts of TB in India. They concluded that while low-income households would suffer more from the health effects and relative economic strain, the overall financial burden of TB would be more substantial for high-income households. The findings underscore the importance of comprehensive strategies to combat TB, including better diagnostics, effective treatments, and increased funding to mitigate both health and economic consequences.