India’s Zorawar Light Tank Completes High-Altitude Test Firing in Ladakh

India’s indigenously designed light tank, Zorawar, successfully completed high-altitude test firing at 13,000 feet in Ladakh, following earlier trials in Rajasthan’s desert environment. Developed by DRDO and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the 25-ton tank demonstrated its capabilities under challenging conditions. The Indian Air Force also showcased Zorawar’s airlift potential, underscoring its suitability for rapid deployment in remote and difficult terrains. These trials pave the way for user testing by the Indian Army, which is expected to begin soon.

The Zorawar light tank, named after General Zorawar Singh for his historical conquests in Ladakh and Tibet, is designed to enhance India’s mountain warfare capabilities, particularly in response to threats from China. Weighing 25 tons, the tank is equipped with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, drone integration, an active protection system, and enhanced situational awareness. The Indian Army plans to induct 354 Zorawar tanks, with 59 produced by DRDO and 295 under the “Make-1” category involving private industry. Full induction is anticipated by 2027.

The tank’s development began in response to the 2020 border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, highlighting the need for lightweight, versatile armored vehicles for high-altitude regions. The Defence Ministry approved a project worth ?16,000 crore in December 2022 to procure these tanks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and L&T for their successful trials, while DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat commended the collaborative efforts behind the Zorawar’s development.