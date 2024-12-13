IndiGo launches new domestic flight services: Details

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier based in India, IndiGo has introduced daily direct flights connecting Delhi to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi to Darbhanga in Bihar. These routes tap into IndiGo’s extensive network of over 250 daily departures, connecting Delhi to 88 destinations, including 69 domestic and 19 international locations.

Flight 6E 0364 departs from Delhi at 7:30 AM and arrives in Rajahmundry at 9:45 AM, while the return flight 6E 0363 leaves Rajahmundry at 10:30 AM and reaches Delhi at 1:00 PM.

Flight 6E 0360 from Delhi to Darbhanga takes off at 2:20 PM and lands at 4:05 PM, with the return flight 6E 0370 departing Darbhanga at 4:45 PM and arriving in Delhi at 6:50 PM.

Also Read: This country introduces e-visa for Indians from January 2025

Travellers can book flights on IndiGo’s official website, www.goIndiGo.in, or via the mobile app.

IndiGo has also announced the launch of business class seats on select flights. The low-budget air carrier will offer business class seats on flights operating between Delhi and Bengaluru. This offering termed as ‘IndiGo Stretch’ will start from January 10. The initiative was first introduced on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month. The airline aims to extend this product to other key routes in the future.