Southern Railway announces several changes to train services: Full list of affected trains

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced several changes to train services. These changes were announced due to a planned Line Block/Power Block for facilitating engineering works in the Tiruchchirappalli – Dindigul Section.

Diversion of Train Services:

Train No. 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express, departing from Sengottai at 07:05 hrs on 12th, 14th, 17th, 28th, and 31st December will be diverted. The train will run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli, bypassing Kalligudi, Tirumangalam, Tiruparankundram, Madurai, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Vadamadura, Vaiyampatti, and Manaparai. Additional stops will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express, departing Nagercoil at 06:15 hrs on 12th December, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Dindigul. An additional stop will be added at Manamadurai.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express, leaving Guruvayur at 23:15 hrs on 11th, 13th, 16th, 27th, and 30th December, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli. The train will skip Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, and Manaparai. An additional stop will be provided at Manamadurai.

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari – Howrah Superfast Express, scheduled to depart Kanniyakumari at 05:50 hrs on 14th and 28th December, will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Dindigul. An additional stop will be added at Manamadurai.

Train No. 16354 Nagercoil – Kacheguda Express, leaving Nagercoil at 09:15 hrs on 14th and 28th December, will be diverted to run via Dindigul and Karur, skipping Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No. 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express, scheduled to depart Mayiladuthurai at 12:00 hrs on 14th December, will be diverted via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai, and Virudunagar. It will skip stops at Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Vadamadurai, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, and Kalligudi. Additional stops will be added at Karaikkudi and Manamadurai.

Train No. 07435 Kacheguda – Nagercoil Express, leaving Kacheguda at 19:45 hrs on 13th December, will be diverted via Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai, and Virudunagar, bypassing Dindigul and Madurai. An additional stop will be added at Manamadurai.

Also Read: Airport in this Indian city announces direct flights to five more destinations: Details

Partial Cancellations and Short Terminations:

Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Express, scheduled to depart Chennai Egmore at 06:00 hrs on 28th and 31st December, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli and Madurai. The train will short terminate at Tiruchchirappalli.

Train No. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express, leaving Erode at 14:00 hrs on 27th and 30th December, will be partially cancelled between Karur and Sengottai, terminating at Karur.

Changes in Origin:

Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, departing Madurai at 15:00 hrs on 28th and 31st December, will be partially cancelled between Madurai and Tiruchchirappalli. The train will begin its journey from Tiruchchirappalli at 17:05 hrs as per the scheduled time.

Train No. 16846 Sengottai – Erode Express, leaving Sengottai at 05:00 hrs on 28th and 31st December, will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Karur. The train will start its service from Karur at 13:30 hrs.

Rescheduling of Train Services:

Train No. 22631 Madurai – Bikaner Express, initially scheduled to leave Madurai at 11:55 hrs on 12th December, will now depart at 14:00 hrs, delayed by 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Train No. 22672 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, scheduled for departure at 15:00 hrs on 14th and 17th December, will now leave at 15:30 hrs, delayed by 30 minutes.