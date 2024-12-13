Star Air launches flights to new routes: Details

New Delhi: Star Air has announced new flights connecting Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jharsuguda, and Raipur. The airline has announced new routes connecting Jharsuguda and Raipur with Hyderabad and Lucknow. The services will start from 1st January 2025.

These flights take Star Air’s network to 24 destinations across the country. Star Air is part of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group. The air carrier aims to connect tier-2 and tier-3 cities with major hubs through its “Connecting Real India” initiative. To achieve this, the airline plans to expand its fleet from 9 aircraft (currently including Embraer E175s and E145s) to 25 over the next three years.

Flight Schedule

Flight No.: S5

Route: Hyderabad – Jharsuguda – Lucknow – Jharsuguda – Hyderabad

Days of Operation: 3 days a week

Flight No.: S5

Route: Hyderabad – Jharsuguda – Raipur – Jharsuguda – Hyderabad

Days of Operation: 4 days a week. Passengers can book tickets for these new routes on the Star Air website (www.starair.in).